Speak Up Talk Radio announced the winners of 2021’s second quarter Firebird Book Awards contest. One hundred thirty seven books were announced in 120 categories. Two of the winning entries were from Groveton, N.H. author Nancy Gray. Gray’s first published title, The Dairy Diaries, took first place in the Non-Fiction category. Her third book, Harvest of Memories, was the winner in the Nature category, and also took second place in the Non-Fiction genre.