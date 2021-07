A 54-year-old man is now recovering with a broken leg after being hit by a Ram 1500 pick-up truck while attempting to cross Brinkley Avenue in Murfreesboro on Monday, July 12. The victim was traveling northbound on NW Broad Street in his wheelchair on Monday afternoon when the driver of the truck failed to yield at the right-of-way near Quick Stop and Ascent Dental on Brinkley.