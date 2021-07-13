Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ARTY Takes Us Into A Hopeful World With ‘Fight For’

By Nancy Gomez
EDMTunes
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian trance, house, and progressive talent ARTY presents his most recent single, ‘Fight For’, on Armada Music. More than three minutes of joyful moments with his signature progressive party vibes, ready to be enjoyed at home or an intimate event. Throughout time, ARTY has maintained his name within the...

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Armada Music#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Afterlife V/A Compilation “Realm Of Consciousness Pt.V” featuring Joseph Capriati, Patrice Bäumel, Adriatique and more

Afterlife unveil the next installment of their influential compilation series. Showcasing the outlet’s diverse output, which is broad yet cohesive, Realm Of Consciousness brings together a range of artists. From more established names such as Joseph Capriati and Patrice Bäumel, to new acts like Beswerda, the compilation continues to build the all-encompassing legacy of Afterlife.
MusicEDMTunes

Wassu & Djimboh Come Together To Remix Westseven & Ross Farren ‘Compass’

The world of music is vast and everlasting. Every now and then, we find music that we can put on and truly vibe to. Today, I present to you one such track in the form of Wassu & djimboh‘s remix of Westseven & Ross Farren‘s ‘Compass‘. The remix reworks the original into a rather uplifting, empowering track while keeping the original’s vocals intact.
Rochester, NYclassical915.org

A Wave of Hope from the Mount Hope World Singers

Throughout the pandemic, musicians and artists in Rochester have done so much to keep us all connected, comforted, and inspired while also facing so many challenges of their own. Even as live, in-person music is becoming a more regular part of more people's lives, I was particularly touched by this virtual choir performance that the Mount Hope World Singers have just released online. Here is their performance of "Umi Sono Ai" by Kousaku Dan, as arranged by Rachel Stenson, with some more about the ensemble and this project from their artistic director Annika Bentley and stage manager Kristen MacKay. ~Mona.
MusicAmadhia

Piroshka Pick Their Bandcamp Favorites

First things first: Piroshka is an “indie supergroup” featuring members of ’90s Britpop and shoegaze scene stalwarts Lush (Miki Berenyi), Moose (KJ McKillop), Elastica (Justin Welch), and Modern English (Mick Conroy) who don’t love the self-importance implied by the term “indie supergroup” and their latest record, Love Drips & Gathers, could be slotted into the overwrought genre of “lockdown record,” except that it wasn’t actually made in lockdown.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Eric Clapton fans react after musician says he refuses to play venues that require vaccine passports

Fans of Eric Clapton have been divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to from the end of September, in order for entry. On Thursday 22 July, Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti. Clapton’s comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year. “I wish to say...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy