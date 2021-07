It’s finally here! We’ve been waiting 3 years for it. The new Swedish House Mafia song is out today. Ever since Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello came together to give us one of the most memorable performances at Ultra 2018, the EDM world has been waiting for their next release. Now, we know that not only is their first single here, but that this is the first single off their brand new album ‘Paradise Again’, set to debut this year. Swedish House Mafia’s latest single is titled ‘It Gets Better’.