Benton County, OR

Sheriff: Harrisburg man arrested for luring a minor, online sexual corruption

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Harrisburg man was arrested Monday morning after an online predator sting by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detectives, posing as a minor child, posted to a local online service in late June. The sheriff's office said Terrence Raymond Compton, 58, sent multiple text messages to the undercover account and was told the minor was only 14 years old. Compton later offered to drive to Corvallis to meet with the child for sex, according to the sheriff's office.

