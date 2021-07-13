Cancel
Marion County, OR

Deputies searching for man who walked away from Marion County Transition Center

By FOX 12 Staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who walked away from the transition center on Monday night. The sheriff's office says Kevin Ceciliani, 33, walked away from the facility at about 7:22 p.m. He was in custody for a probation violation. Ceciliani is described as a white man with brown eyes and black hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

