Deputies searching for man who walked away from Marion County Transition Center

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who walked away from the transition center on Monday night. The sheriff's office says Kevin Ceciliani, 33, walked away from the facility at about 7:22 p.m. He was in custody for a probation violation. Ceciliani is described as a white man with brown eyes and black hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.