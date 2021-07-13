Shea defends inspector general advisory board, brushing off criticism by IG and national organization
Warning of potential bias, corruption watchdog Isabel Cumming discloses that some members of the advisory board have been “part of” her investigations. Mayor Brandon Scott’s chief lawyer, James L. Shea, signaled today that Baltimore’s corruption watchdog, Isabel Mercedes Cumming, will be subject to “full oversight” by a board of political appointees similar to a committee proposed, then withdrawn, by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. following a public outcry.baltimorebrew.com
