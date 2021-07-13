Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolingbrook, IL

Arrest Made After Vehicle Shot At in Bolingbrook

959theriver.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old Romeoville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bolingbrook over the weekend. It was on Sunday evening at approximately 5:00pm that Bolingbrook Police called to the area of 111th Street and Kings Road in connection to a shooting. An investigation showed that two vehicles were traveling westbound 111th near Kings Road and an individual in one vehicle fired a shot at the second car which was occupied by a male and female. Police learned that the damage in the shooting was from a BB Gun. The offending vehicle was later located in front of a residence in the 1900 block of West Crestview Circle in Romeoville. A loaded handgun, that was previously reported stolen, and a black BB gun were recovered. This appears to be an isolated, random incident with no prior connection between the victims and the offender.

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolingbrook, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Romeoville, IL
Romeoville, IL
Crime & Safety
Bolingbrook, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Bolingbrook Police#Unlawful Use Possession
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy