Arrest Made After Vehicle Shot At in Bolingbrook

A 30-year-old Romeoville man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bolingbrook over the weekend. It was on Sunday evening at approximately 5:00pm that Bolingbrook Police called to the area of 111th Street and Kings Road in connection to a shooting. An investigation showed that two vehicles were traveling westbound 111th near Kings Road and an individual in one vehicle fired a shot at the second car which was occupied by a male and female. Police learned that the damage in the shooting was from a BB Gun. The offending vehicle was later located in front of a residence in the 1900 block of West Crestview Circle in Romeoville. A loaded handgun, that was previously reported stolen, and a black BB gun were recovered. This appears to be an isolated, random incident with no prior connection between the victims and the offender.