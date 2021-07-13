Mary Lopez Delgado
Mary Lopez Delgado, 103, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born June 1, 1918 in Kingsville to Felix Adame Flores and Santos Najar. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Dorothy Ann Lopez, of Minnesota, Andrea “Ann” Lerma, of Port Lavaca, RoseMary Smalley, of Conroe, Patsy D. Gonzales, of Port Lavaca, sons, John Patrick Delgado, of Blackhawk South Dakota, Robert Stacy Delgado, of Garland, as well as her beloved 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 17 great, great-grandchildren and 1 great, great, great grandchild.www.portlavacawave.com
