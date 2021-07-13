Watershed group seeks input from locals in an effort to improve creeks
Limestone Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council is seeking input for watershed planning in the immediate Rome area. “At some point these were healthy watersheds. Something changed over time where they lost that designation,” said Stephen Bontekoe, executive director of Limestone Valley RC&D. “We want to try to find out what happened in the interim and how we might be able to mitigate those changes.”www.northwestgeorgianews.com
