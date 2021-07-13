Chippewa Valley food co-ops to consider merger

EAU CLAIRE — A pair of Chippewa Valley food cooperatives soon may take cooperation to the next level.

After working closely together for a year and a half, the leaders of Menomonie Market Food Co-op and Just Local Food Cooperative in Eau Claire are considering making their partnership permanent.

The departure of Just Local’s general manager and finance manager prompted it to enter into an agreement last year with its neighboring cooperative in Menomonie to share management resources. Just Local contracted with Menomonie Market to provide general management, finance, human resources, IT and marketing services.

The co-ops’ boards created a collaboration committee in January 2020 that has been assessing the possibility of a merger. With the boards nearing agreement on a deal, the member-owners of both organizations are expected to vote on a potential merger in August, Menomonie Market general manager Crystal Halvorson said Tuesday.

“Something that sets cooperatives apart in a big way from corporations is that our entire membership would vote,” Halvorson said, projecting that officials will offer a series of online and in-person informational sessions about the proposed merger before the votes.

Just Local Food, which was founded in 2003, has been in its 1,400-square-foot building at 1117 S. Farwell St. for the past 11 years. It has about 1,400 owners.

Menomonie Market, by contrast, is significantly older and larger. It started in 1974 and has roughly 3,100 owners. It moved into a new, 13,300-square-foot building at 814 Main St. East in 2015.

“We’ve been talking about how we could better work together and not be competitors,” said Halvorson, who was a founding member at Just Local but has worked for the past 18 years at Menomonie Market.

While collaborating since just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in spring 2020, officials learned the co-ops’ strengths and weaknesses are complementary, said Just Local spokeswoman Becca Schoenborn.

“Merging our two co-ops would allow us to spread our reach further into the Chippewa Valley through giving programs, the ability to work with new local businesses, expanding our support of current local farmers and producers, and growing our partnerships with various community organizations,” Schoenborn said.

Halvorson said she believes there is a strong case to be made for the merger.

“The operating independent grocery store is almost extinct in the United States. Being able to cooperate and pool our resources is really like a case for survival in that zone,” she said. “We really both are here for creating awesome local food systems and supporting local farmers. We just have so much in common.”

Buying in volume would enable Just Local to lower prices on some national brand items immediately, and trimming costs by sharing administrative resources should help the co-ops increase wages for staff, Halvorson said.

Key challenges of combining forces would be to ensure that all owners are properly represented by a new board of directors and that each location continues to provide the product selection and personality that best serves the needs of residents in its community, she acknowledged.

Both groups of owners would have to vote yes with a two-thirds majority for the merger to happen.