Consuelo Munoz Morales, 79, of Port Lavaca, gained her angel wings July 8, 2021. She was born on Feb. 15, 1942 in Port Lavaca to Martin and Consuelo Munoz. Consuelo was an amazing cook in Seadrift and Port Lavaca. She spread her love with every meal she prepared at the restaurants and at home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, even a great-great grandmother and aunt. She adored all of her nieces and nephews and their children. Family was everything to her. Her home was a loving home to all who needed a place to stay. Consuelo, Mary, Maria, momo, mom are all of the names she was called by family and friends. She will be greatly missed.