Steve Serrill passed away July 2, 2021. He was born May 27, 1945, in Fort Myers, Florida to Jay and Helen Serrill. A true love story began June 26, 2004 when Steve married Veronica at Grace Episcopal Church in Port Lavaca. He was 59 years old at that time and it was the beginning of the best 17 years of his life. That love never ended, not even when he peacefully passed from this world.