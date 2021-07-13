Mosquito-resistant clothing prevents bites in trials

Q: What mosquito repellents are safe for kids? I seem to remember that you have written about problems with DEET. A: DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) has been controversial for decades. It was developed by the U.S. military shortly after World War II to protect troops from dengue, malaria and other tropical diseases carried by mosquitoes. In 1957, it was released on the consumer market. DEET is effective in repelling ticks as well as mosquitoes, so it can help protect youngsters from Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well as West Nile virus.