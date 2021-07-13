Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

5D imaging of ultrafast phenomena

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Information-rich optical imaging can provide multidimensional information to enable observation and analysis of a detected target, contributing insights into mysterious and unknown worlds. With its ability to capture dynamic scenes on picosecond -- and even femtosecond -- timescales, ultrafast multidimensional optical imaging has important applications in the detection of the ultrafast phenomena in physics, chemistry, and biology.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Phenomena#Chemistry#Ultrafast Imaging#Advanced Photonics#Tof Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencetecheblog.com

Scientists Discover Nanowire Network at “Edge of Chaos” Could be Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough

University of Sydney and Japan’s National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS) scientists have just discovered that artificial networks of nanowires can be trained to react like a brain when electrically stimulated, thus opening pathways to artificial intelligence research. By maintaining the nanowire network in a brain-like state at the “edge of chaos,” tasks can be performed at the optimal level. Read more for a video about the “Edge of Chaos” theory and additional information.
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Physicists Have Developed a New Way to Levitate Objects Using Sound Only

A newly developed method of levitating and manipulating tiny objects using sound waves could represent a major step forward for the technology. Engineers in Japan have figured out how to pick up objects from reflective surfaces using acoustic levitation. Although they can't yet do so reliably, the advance could help unlock the full potential of the manipulation of physical objects using nothing but sound. Biomedical engineering, nanotechnology and the development of pharmaceuticals are some of the fields in which manipulating objects without touching them is potentially really useful. We can already do this with a technology called optical tweezers, which use lasers...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
Theater & DancePhys.org

Watching the ultrafast dance moves of a laser plasma

Great leaps in science and technology have been propelled by recent advances in seeing fast evolving physical phenomena, as they happen. Femtosecond lasers from the infrared to the X-ray region have enabled us to 'watch', in real time, atoms dance in molecules and solids on femtosecond and picosecond timescales. Watching such fascinating motions not just in real time, but at the spatial locations where they happen, is a bigger challenge.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Future information technologies: Topological materials for ultrafast spintronics

The laws of quantum physics rule the microcosm. They determine, for example, how easily electrons move through a crystal and thus whether the material is a metal, a semiconductor or an insulator. Quantum physics may lead to exotic properties in certain materials: In so-called topological insulators, only the electrons that can occupy some specific quantum states are free to move like massless particles on the surface, while this mobility is completely absent for electrons in the bulk. What's more, the conduction electrons in the "skin" of the material are necessarily spin polarized, and form robust, metallic surface states that could be utilized as channels in which to drive pure spin currents on femtosecond time scales (1 fs= 10-15 s).
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantum Stochastic Processes and Quantum non-Markovian Phenomena

The field of classical stochastic processes forms a major branch of mathematics. Stochastic processes are, of course, also very well studied in biology, chemistry, ecology, geology, finance, physics, and many more fields of natural and social sciences. When it comes to quantum stochastic processes, however, the topic is plagued with pathological issues that have led to fierce debates amongst researchers. Recent developments have begun to untangle these issues and paved the way for generalizing the theory of classical stochastic processes to the quantum domain without ambiguities. This tutorial details the structure of quantum stochastic processes, in terms of the modern language of quantum combs, and is aimed at students in quantum physics and quantum-information theory. We begin with the basics of classical stochastic processes and generalize the same ideas to the quantum domain. Along the way, we discuss the subtle structure of quantum physics that has led to troubles in forming an overarching theory for quantum stochastic processes. We close the tutorial by laying out many exciting problems that lie ahead in this branch of science.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Revealing complex optical phenomena through vectorial metrics

Chao He, Jintao Chang, Patrick S. Salter, Yuanxing Shen, Ben Dai, Pengcheng Li, Yihan Jin, Samlan Chandran Thodika, Mengmeng Li, Aziz Tariq, Jingyu Wang, Jacopo Antonello, Yang Dong, Ji Qi, Jianyu Lin, Honghui He, Daniel S. Elson, Min Zhang, Hui Ma, Martin J. Booth. Advances in vectorial polarisation-resolved imaging are...
Computersstanford.edu

Scientists take first snapshots of ultrafast switching in a quantum electronic device

They discover a short-lived state that could lead to faster and more energy-efficient computing devices. Electronic circuits that compute and store information contain millions of tiny switches that control the flow of electric current. A deeper understanding of how these tiny switches work could help researchers push the frontiers of modern computing.
ScienceScience Now

Universal phase dynamics in VO switches revealed by ultrafast operando diffraction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Understanding the pathways and time scales underlying electrically driven insulator-metal transitions is crucial for uncovering the fundamental limits of device operation. Using stroboscopic electron diffraction, we perform synchronized time-resolved measurements of atomic motions and electronic transport in operating vanadium dioxide (VO2) switches. We discover an electrically triggered, isostructural state that forms transiently on microsecond time scales, which is shown by phase-field simulations to be stabilized by local heterogeneities and interfacial interactions between the equilibrium phases. This metastable phase is similar to that formed under photoexcitation within picoseconds, suggesting a universal transformation pathway. Our results establish electrical excitation as a route for uncovering nonequilibrium and metastable phases in correlated materials, opening avenues for engineering dynamical behavior in nanoelectronics.
ScienceScience Daily

Mathematical model predicts the movement of microplastics in the ocean

A new model tracking the vertical movement of algae-covered microplastic particles offers hope in the fight against plastic waste in our oceans. Research led by Newcastle University's Dr Hannah Kreczak is the first to identify the processes that underpin the trajectories of microplastics below the ocean surface. Publishing their findings in the journal Limnology and Oceanography the authors analysed how biofouling -- the accumulation of algae on the surface of microplastics, impacts the vertical movement of buoyant particles.
PhysicsScience Daily

New mechanism of superconductivity discovered in graphene

Superconductivity is a physical phenomenon where the electrical resistance of a material drops to zero under a certain critical temperature. Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory is a well-established explanation that describes superconductivity in most materials. It states that Cooper pairs of electrons are formed in the lattice under sufficiently low temperature and that BCS superconductivity arises from their condensation. While graphene itself is an excellent conductor of electricity, it does not exhibit BCS superconductivity due to the suppression of electron-phonon interactions. This is also the reason that most 'good' conductors such as gold and copper are 'bad' superconductors.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Image Segmentation: Part 1

Image segmentation is a method in which a digital image is broken down into various subgroups called Image segments which helps in reducing the complexity of the image to make further processing or analysis of the image simpler. Segmentation in easy words is assigning labels to pixels. All picture elements or pixels belonging to the same category have a common label assigned to them. For example: Let’s take a problem where the picture has to be provided as input for object detection. Rather than processing the whole image, the detector can be inputted with a region selected by a segmentation algorithm. This will prevent the detector from processing the whole image thereby reducing inference time.
PhotographyPosted by
SlashGear

Spectral-volumetric compressed ultrafast photography captures 5D information

Researchers have used information-rich optical imaging to provide multidimensional information enabling observation and analysis of a detected target using spectral-volumetric compressed ultrafast photography. The special photography can simultaneously capture 5D information in a single snapshot. The technique can capture highly dynamic scenes on picosecond and femtosecond timescales. Researchers note that...
WildlifeScience Daily

A genome of photosynthetic animals decoded

Plants, algae and some bacteria are able to perform photosynthesis, which is the process of transforming sunlight energy into sugar. Animals are generally unable to use this process to acquire energy, but there are a few known exceptions to this. Some sea slugs take up chloroplasts from the algae that they consume into their cells. These chloroplasts retain their ability to perform photosynthetic activity within the animal cells for several months, and thus provide them with photosynthesis-derived nutrition. This process is called "kleptoplasty," and it has attracted much attention due to its amazing uniqueness in making animals photosynthetic for over 50 years.
Sciencearxiv.org

Evolutionary Innovation Viewed as Novel Physical Phenomena and Hierarchical Systems Building

In previous work I proposed a framework for thinking about open-ended evolution. The framework characterised the basic processes required for Darwinian evolution as: (1) the generation of a phenotype from a genetic description; (2) the evaluation of that phenotype; and (3) the reproduction with variation of successful genotype-phenotypes. My treatment emphasized the potential influence of the biotic and abiotic environment, and of the laws of physics/chemistry, on each of these processes. I demonstrated the conditions under which these processes can allow for ongoing exploration of a space of possible phenotypes (which I labelled exploratory open-endedness). However, these processes by themselves cannot expand the space of possible phenotypes and therefore cannot account for the more interesting and unexpected kinds of evolutionary innovation (such as those I labelled expansive and transformational open-endedness). In the previous work I looked at ways in which expansive and transformational innovations could arise. I proposed transdomain bridges and non-additive compositional systems as two mechanisms by which these kinds of innovations could arise. In the current paper I wish to generalise and expand upon these two concepts. I do this by adopting the Parameter Space-Organisation Space-Action Space (POA) perspective, as suggested at in my previous work, and proposing that all evolutionary innovations can be viewed as either capturing some novel physical phenomena that had previously been unused, or as the creation of new persistent systems within the environment.
PhysicsScience Daily

Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...
Sciencetamu.edu

Ultrafast X-ray provides new look at plasma discharge breakdown in water

Occurring faster than the speed of sound, the mystery behind the breakdown of plasma discharges in water is one step closer to being understood as researchers pursue applying new diagnostic processes using state-of-the-art X-ray imaging to the challenging subject. These diagnostic processes open the door to a better understanding of...
ChemistryScience Daily

Synthesis of one of the most abundant organic lipids elucidates its structure

Crenarchaeol is a large, closed-loop lipid that is present in the membranes of ammonium-oxidizing archaea, a unicellular life form that exists ubiquitously in the oceans. In comparison to other archaeal membrane lipids, crenarchaeol is very complex and, so far, attempts to confirm its structure by synthesizing the entire molecule have been unsuccessful. Organic chemists from the University of Groningen have taken up this challenge and discovered that the proposed structure for the molecule was largely, but not entirely, correct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy