What you say in the first minute after a vaccine can be key in reducing a child's distress

Science Daily
 14 days ago

New pain research finds what you say in the first minute after a vaccine can be key in reducing a child's distress. As we look forward to a fall with hopefully one of the most important vaccination uptakes of children in a generation, a new study provides insights to help parents with reducing post-vaccination distress in younger kids. The study, published in PAIN, looked at preschool children who were at least four-to-five years old and what their parents said that could help reduce distress during their vaccination. This study is part of the largest study in the world looking at caregivers and children during vaccinations from birth to the age of five -- coined the OUCH Cohort. The OUCH Cohort originally followed 760 caregiver-child dyads from three pediatric clinics in the Greater Toronto Area and were observed during vaccinations during the first five years of a child's life.

www.sciencedaily.com

