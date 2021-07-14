Cancel
Madison County, IL

Madison County Covid cases are on the rise

By Scott Marion
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOOD RIVER — COVID-19 numbers for Madison County are showing a definite trend, and it’s not in the right direction. Fueled at least in part by the rise of the Delta variant of the virus, the 10-day average case positivity rate for Madison County was 8.41% on Monday, up from 1.04% on June 20. That is the highest the 10-day rate has been since Feb. 9, when it was 8.85%.

Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State confirms nearly 5,200 get COVID – after vaccine: 80 dead

Officials in Massachusetts have confirmed that nearly 5,200 people have come down with COVID after being vaccinated – and so far 80 of those victims are dead. NBC Boston reported the state Department of Public Health reported on the case numbers as the Delta variant makes inroads into the state.
Laclede County, MOLaclede Record

Five COVID-19 related deaths reported

The Laclede County Health Department on Wednesday reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 81. “One behalf of the Laclede County Health Department, our thoughts and deepest prayers are extended to the families involved,” the Heath Department said in a press release. The Health Department said residents should continue to understand the seriousness of the illness, the more easily spread Delta variant and the outcomes that can occur, “especially in unvaccinated individuals.”
Illinois Statefreedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/24/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 7,983 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths since reporting a week ago yesterday on Friday, July 16th. Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1.4 million cases, including 23,401 deaths. As of Thursday night, 670 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in Intensive Care Units and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Illinois’ preliminary seven day statewide test positivity from last week is at 3.5 percent, that’s over a half percentage point higher than the week before. More than 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about all the numbers, go online to dph.illinois.gov.
Illinois Statewlds.com

Cass County Man Heading to Federal Prison After Defrauding Two Central IL School Districts

A Cass County man is heading to federal prison following a conviction of defrauding two Central Illinois school districts. 48 year old Daniel Brue of Virginia and formerly of Beardstown was sentenced on Monday to 2 years and 9 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release, following his conviction on four counts of wire fraud related to his theft from the Bement and Meridian school districts while working as their superintendent. Brue has also been ordered to pay restitution totaling over $343,000.
Junction City, KSWIBW

Geary Community Hospital urges COVID-19 vaccinations

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Community Hospital officials are urging the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Director of Communications Ashley King stated that recent statistics showed the county had the lowest percentage for vaccination rates in the state and hospitalizations have also been up recently. Delta variant cases...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Drug charges filed Thursday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Methamphetamine- and opiate-related drug charges were filed Thursday in multiple cases by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Alicia L. Tucker, 39, of Granite City, was charged July 22 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony; and offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.
Milam County, TXrockdalereporter.com

COVID-19 claims another Milam County life

COVID-19 has claimed a third life in the month of July bringing Milam County's death toll from the disease to 52. There were no deaths from the disease, which now has a vaccine, in June. The last reported death due to COVID-19 before the three so far this month was in late May.
King County, WAlivingsnoqualmie.com

Covid-19 Cases Increasing in King County: Public Health Says Vaccination Continues to be Our Best Protection

After weeks at some of the lowest levels of COVID-19 since last year, the number of COVID-19 cases and the size of outbreaks in King County have begun to rise again. An uptick is not unexpected as restrictions on activities are relaxed, but the rising numbers should prompt all of us – vaccinated as well as unvaccinated – to take extra precautions.

