Madison County Covid cases are on the rise

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 7,983 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths since reporting a week ago yesterday on Friday, July 16th. Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1.4 million cases, including 23,401 deaths. As of Thursday night, 670 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in Intensive Care Units and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Illinois’ preliminary seven day statewide test positivity from last week is at 3.5 percent, that’s over a half percentage point higher than the week before. More than 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about all the numbers, go online to dph.illinois.gov.