With the way things are I'm thinking of asking my DS account to be closed, all I want though is for past posts to still remain visible but I won't be able to post any more threads or new comments, I've had a look in the profile settings etc and can't find an option there, if account closure will lead to posts being removed I'd probably be better just staying dormant, but if not I might rather end my 21 year account. Do I have to email someone?