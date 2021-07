The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office charged a man with breaking and entering, felony larceny and larceny of a firearm in connection with an incident in Moravian Falls. Arrested last week in the case was Tim Crane, 37, of Wilkesboro. Crane is charged with breaking into a home on Moravian Falls Road and then stealing ATVs, mowers, trailers, weedeaters, leaf blowers, tools and a rifle on April 26.