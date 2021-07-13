The UFO Rogues Gallery Takes Over America - Part 2

An unlikely group of paranormalists has persuaded the American public that the government takes UFOs seriously. Welcome to Part 2 of our episode revealing how, for more than 50 years, a small group of paranormalists and believers in reincarnation have been pursuing their interests on the payroll of the American taxpayers, and finally got their biggest PR success with claims of Navy UFO videos and ever-failing promises of government disclosure. This is a gallery of rogues who have presented a public face of UFOs that threaten our skies, while keeping their true beliefs behind the scenes, which is that they believe UFOs and poltergeists are inter-dimensional beings who hold the keys to life after death. Sound incredible? Sound too hard to believe that the government could be duped into funding such nonsense? Well, people forget: One does not need to fool the entire government to win a research grant; one needs only to find the right person holding the right purse strings.