Eugene A. 'Gene' Johnson
Hastings, Nebraska resident Eugene “Gene” A. Johnson, 90, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Memorial service is 1:30 pm Friday, July 16, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Lance Clay officiating. Gene bequeathed his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board; burial will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service are handling arrangements.www.hastingstribune.com
Comments / 0