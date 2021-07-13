Cancel
Hastings, NE

William G. 'Bill' Nabower

Hastings Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHastings, Nebraska resident William G. “Bill” Nabower, 82, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

www.hastingstribune.com

