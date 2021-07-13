Harriet Campbell

Williamsport - Harriet Hunstiger Campbell 100, of Homewood at Williamsport, passed away peacefully at Doey's House in Hagerstown on July 7, 2021. Services will be held in the chapel at Homewood at Williamsport on Sunday July 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm with Chaplain Jeff Schull officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harriet's name to Doey's House Endowment Fund, c/o Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown MD 21742. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.osbornefuneralhome.net.