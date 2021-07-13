George Clark

Hagerstown - George Lee Clark, 85, of Hagerstown, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Born on July 19, 1935 in Hagerstown, George was the son of the late Raymond Luther and Sarah Jane (Miller) Clark. George was a member of Virginia Avenue Church of God. He was a veteran Police Officer for the Hagerstown Police Department and was a member of Pangborn Lodge #88 Fraternal Order of Police in Hagerstown. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. George is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois Miriam (Harne) Clark. He is also survived by his daughter, Dawn Testa and her husband, Anthony Joseph of Hedgesville, WV; and his grandson, Daniel Anthony Testa of Hedgesville, WV. A Funeral Service will be held at Virginia Avenue Church of God on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Virginia Avenue Church of God with Pastors Paul Harne and Shawn Bushman officiating. Committal will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Virginia Avenue Church of God at 17306 Virginia Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Rest Haven Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.