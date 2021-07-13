Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, MD

George Clark

heraldmailmedia.com
 14 days ago

Hagerstown - George Lee Clark, 85, of Hagerstown, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Born on July 19, 1935 in Hagerstown, George was the son of the late Raymond Luther and Sarah Jane (Miller) Clark. George was a member of Virginia Avenue Church of God. He was a veteran Police Officer for the Hagerstown Police Department and was a member of Pangborn Lodge #88 Fraternal Order of Police in Hagerstown. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. George is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois Miriam (Harne) Clark. He is also survived by his daughter, Dawn Testa and her husband, Anthony Joseph of Hedgesville, WV; and his grandson, Daniel Anthony Testa of Hedgesville, WV. A Funeral Service will be held at Virginia Avenue Church of God on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Virginia Avenue Church of God with Pastors Paul Harne and Shawn Bushman officiating. Committal will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Virginia Avenue Church of God at 17306 Virginia Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Rest Haven Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

www.heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerstown, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Funeral Service#Rest Haven Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy