Minden, Nebraska resident Jerry L. Johnson, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021 surrounded by family. Celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden. The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Internment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars in conjunction with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden.