Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Sparklight internet down for many customers across U.S.

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
Post Register
 12 days ago

Sparklight, formerly Cable One, experienced a major internet outage in eastern Idaho and many areas in the country on Tuesday. Customers started reporting outages across various social media channels at approximately 9:00 a.m. Reports continued throughout the day, according to the website Is The Service Down, which collects status reports of internet service providers from a series of sources including Twitter.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Internet Services#Sparklight#Cable One#The Post Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
La Plata, MDBay Net

JustTech Statement On Recent Massive Cyber-Attack

LA PLATA, Md. - On July 2nd, JustTech and their clients were victims of the recent cyber-attack that has been reportedly attributed to a criminal gang in Russia known as REvil. In this attack, REvil actors utilized a vulnerability in an industry leading security tool (Kaseya), which JustTech utilizes for our clients. A popular security tool that keeps bad actors out of clients’ networks everyday was hijacked and used to deliver ransomware to hundreds of our clients and thousands of users. Many other managed service providers were affected as well.
Virginia StateWRIC TV

National internet outage impacted 911 calls across Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/Nexstar) — A nationwide internet outage impacted 911 lines across Virginia on Thursday. Hanover County reported a 911 outage just after noon on Thursday, and it was back online just after 2:30 p.m. Other impacted localities included:. Buckingham County. Appomattox County. Edford County. Botetourt County. Campbell County.
Calhoun County, ALPosted by
Anniston Star

Sparklight customers report outages nationwide

Customers of cable and internet service provider Sparklight across the country are experiencing outages, an issue the company announced it is attempting to resolve. As of 2:30 p.m. local time, the company stated via social media, technicians are attempting to restore phone and internet service for “a significant portion of customers.” Access to the company’s customer support website appeared to be hobbled, while some sections of the company website — including one listing press contacts — would not load at all as of about 2:45 p.m.
Businessmartechseries.com

mParticle and Shopify Collaborate to Deliver Single View of Customer Across Every Touchpoint

Latest Integration Allows Companies to Deliver Consistent and Exceptional Customer Experiences – From Brick and Mortar, to Ecommerce, Support and More. mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced an integration with Shopify, the leading omni-channel commerce platform, that further enables mParticle and Shopify customers alike to deliver relevant, timely and exceptional end-to-end customer experiences. Shopify is a new integration offered by the company, adding to more than 300 analytics, marketing, customer service, engineering and data warehouse tool integrations accessible through the customer data infrastructure provided by mParticle.
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

Sky internet down: users report issues with broadband across UK

Sky internet customers across the country have been experiencing issues with their broadband service.Service checker istheservicedown states that the broadband provider has been having issues since 07:20am GMT, with 66 per cent of users unable to properly access their network.It appears that the company’s services are having difficulty conveying the problems to users. Some parts of Sky’s support services say that there is an outage occuring in their area, while other websites from Sky show that there are no issues. pic.twitter.com/e2nlCRfAWn— ShadowJackets (@ShadowJackets) July 16, 2021Users in London, Sheffield, Goole, Hayes, and Swallownest have been reporting issues to Sky’s Help...
Technologygadgethacks.com

Take Back the Internet with This Custom DNS & VPN Bundle

In the early days of the internet, if something was there and not password protected, you could see it. In the process of becoming the indispensable work and entertainment resource that it is, the internet also grew the same borders that countries have while also getting less safe for the people using it. If you want to watch something, you have to hope it was available in your country. If you want to keep your information safe, you have to take some extra steps to make sure that happens. The Ultimate KeepSolid Lifetime Subscription Bundle comes with two tools that can open the internet back up to you while still keeping it totally safe, and right now it's on sale for $59.99.
InternetPosted by
KTAR News

Is home 5G internet service worth considering?

Q: What can you tell me about Verizon and T-Mobile’s home 5G Internet service?. A: One of the more interesting things we heard when 5G service initially launched was that in time, a ‘fixed wireless’ service might someday become an alternative to traditional cable or phone company Internet offerings. There...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Using customer data across the enterprise

Is it a marketing problem? An IT obstacle? An analytics challenge? Yes, yes, and yes. To unlock better customer experiences and better business results, banks need historically siloed teams to collaborate on the knottiest problems, from data management to data science to cross-channel activation and optimization. When teams across the business operate off the same customer data that's easy to access and understand, it means better planning, smoother collaboration, and stronger results.
InternetWDSU

Several major websites down in apparent internet outage

The web pages of several major companies including Amazon, AT&T, UPS, US Bank and more are impacted by an apparent outage. According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks internet outages, the problems began for several websites late Thursday morning. The cause of the outages is not known at this time....
Mankato, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Spectrum to double internet speed for Mankato customers

Charter Spectrum will double the starting download speed of its basic internet services in Mankato and the surrounding areas. Download speeds will go from 100 to 200 megabits. The company will automatically increase speeds for existing residential customers in the coming weeks. Current customers could need a new modem, which would be provided at no extra cost. The faster speed is also available to new customers.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The true cost of U.S. internet service

The Biden administration wants to cut Americans' monthly internet bills, making efforts to accurately measure those costs more urgent — and sometimes contentious. The big picture: The White House's executive order on competition, signed Friday, included a series of policies aimed at reducing what consumers pay for their online connections.
Internetthewestsidegazette.com

Leading Websites Report Outages After Akamai Glitch

CAMBRIDGE, England — Major websites and services, including those of banking, shipping, and technology companies, faced outages on July 22 due to the widespread service disruption of cloud services provider Akamai Technologies. Users reported issues with websites and services like e-commerce firm Amazon, digital wallet service Paytm, and YouTube, among...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Massive outage hits major sites across the Internet

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Another widespread outage of popular Internet sites is occurring Thursday, just a little over a month after an outage at a cloud service company caused several sites to temporarily go dark. DownDetector is reporting problems...
TechnologyWTOP

Data Doctors: Is home 5G worth considering?

Q: What can you tell me about Verizon and T-Mobile’s home 5G Internet service?. A: One of the more interesting things we heard when 5G service initially launched was that, in time, a ‘fixed wireless’ service might someday become an alternative to traditional cable or phone company Internet offerings. There...
InternetCircleville Herald

Horizon expands internet services to Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — Broadband expansion has once again touched Pickaway County as Horizon now offers fiber internet service to Circleville. Horizon, a company based in Chillicothe, has been constructing the network over the last several months, renting property from the city behind the fire station on North Court Street to help make the upgrades and transition possible.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bundeskartellamt examines mandatory registration of Facebook deal

The Federal Cartel Office has initiated further proceedings against the US Internet giant Facebook. The authority is examining whether the planned takeover of the start-up Kustomer by the online network falls within the scope of German merger control, as it announced on Friday. The company, founded in 2015 and based in New York, provides platforms for customer service and so-called chatbots that are supposed to be able to answer customer inquiries automatically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy