Rocky Mount, VA

Critics of critical race theory and transgender policies flood Franklin County meeting

By Mike Allen
Martinsville Bulletin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT — The line to speak at Monday’s Franklin County School Board meeting extended past the edge of the parking lot. As has happened in Botetourt, Bedford, and other Virginia counties, most had come to decry a perceived agenda that they described as pro-Marxist and anti-Christian, including face masks in schools, new state regulations about how schools deal with transgender students and the potential exposure of students to critical race theory.

