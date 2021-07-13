Cancel
Liberty, MO

John Andrew Myers

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Andrew Myers, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. John was born April 20, 1961 in North Kansas City, MO to John F. and Donnie Jean (Eaton) Myers. John (called Bubby in his early childhood) was a life-long Liberty resident. He attended Liberty Senior High School and graduated in 1979. He graduated from William Jewell College in 1983. He married Debra Jane Bosely in June 2003 and together they blended their families to create a loving and nurturing home.

