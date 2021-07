Every month, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson publishes a newsletter. It typically lands in constituents’ inboxes near the beginning of the month, and lately, much of it is dedicated to Mendo’s crusade against vacant buildings. In chronicling his trips to the “empty and rotting” structures, he’s hoping to highlight the failure of the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which is responsible for designating a building as “vacant” or “blighted.” Those designations trigger a higher tax rates, meant to incentivize property owners to fix the places up. DCRA has done a “poor job,” according to the chairman.