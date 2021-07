If you were surprised to see a fully formed opera company materialize out of thin air, you are not alone. But it did not come out of thin air. Opera Festival of Chicago co-founders Emanuele Andrizzi and Ella Marchment have been incubating the idea since 2017. Marchment — an entrepreneurial British stage director — and Andrizzi — head of the Orchestral Program at the Chicago College of Performing Arts and guest conductor for Chicago Philharmonic, Chicago Opera Theater, and more — identified a void in the Italian repertoire presented in Chicago. From Marchment and Andrizzi’s perspectives, the city’s established opera companies regularly perform the canonical works of Rossini, Verdi, and Puccini but neglect the same composers’ lesser known titles as well as operas from composers like Riccardo Zandonai and Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari.