Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Takes the Show on the Road

By Paul Kotapish
sfcv.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported last month, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale presented its first live concert in 14 months at Herbst Theatre on June 11, with the ensemble concurrently announcing a robust slate of Baroque, Classical, and modern works for their 2021–2022 season. Local PBO fans will have to wait a while, though, because the season starts far from home, beginning at the Caramoor Summer Music Festival in Katonah, New York, on July 18 at 4 p.m.

