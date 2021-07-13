Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Takes the Show on the Road
As we reported last month, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale presented its first live concert in 14 months at Herbst Theatre on June 11, with the ensemble concurrently announcing a robust slate of Baroque, Classical, and modern works for their 2021–2022 season. Local PBO fans will have to wait a while, though, because the season starts far from home, beginning at the Caramoor Summer Music Festival in Katonah, New York, on July 18 at 4 p.m.www.sfcv.org
