Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Takes the Show on the Road

The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO), under the leadership of the festival’s Music Director, Teddy Abrams, is offering three unique musical experiences for its 2021 season. It begins with a virtual installation art piece titled Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK that will be accessible through a smartphone app. Then, the live performance portion of the BFO season kicks off with a free reading of classic pieces on the Britt main stage entitled A Magical Night at Britt: Your BFO Returns to Read the Classics. And as previously announced, Britt is excited to bring a specially commissioned work to the Jacksonville Woodland Trails system: Brush: Music in the Woodlands. Learn more below or at brittfest.org/britt-festival-orchestra.