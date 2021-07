Brett and Robin Dickerson (56 and 57, respectively) of Plattsburg, MO, died together in an accident during a Wyoming mountainside motorcycle ride on July 3rd. The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday July 17, with the funeral following at 1 p.m. at the Plattsburg High School gymnasium. A Celebration of Life will be held after the funeral until 5:30 p.m. at the Community Courtyard.