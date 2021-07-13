Bothwell Regional Health Center Limits Visitor Entry Points To Hospital

Due to the increase in #COVID19 hospitalizations, the following visitation policy changes will go into effect Tuesday, July 20:. Hospitalized patients, who are not COVID-19 positive at North Oaks Medical Center and North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital, will be allowed to have one visitor/support person at a time between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Visitors may swap out, but visitors will not be allowed to wait in our lobbies. The one visitor/support person limit applies to emergency room, clinic and outpatient diagnostic patients as long as the patient is not COVID-19 positive. The exception is pediatric patients, who may have both parents visit/accompany them at the same time.