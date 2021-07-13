Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, MO

Kristine (Kris) J. Routh

mycouriertribune.com
 11 days ago

Kristine “Kris” Routh, 68 of Kearney, Mo passed away July 8, 2021. Kristine was married to the love of her life Dennis since Oct. 13, 1973. She was a stay- at-home mom to their children Jason and Jeff and then began her career working at the Mid-Continent Public Library in Kearney before she retired. Kris loved watching her granddaughters MaKaely and Cheyenne play fast pitch softball, if she was unable to attend the game, she watched from an app on her phone. Kris also cherished the time that she got to spend and care for her grandson Wyatt, while his mom worked.

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Kearney, MO
City
Holt, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Thousands protest lockdown in Sydney amid COVID-19 surge

Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in COVID-19 cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. The unmasked participants marched from Sydney's Victoria Park to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy