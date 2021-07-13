Kristine (Kris) J. Routh

Kristine “Kris” Routh, 68 of Kearney, Mo passed away July 8, 2021. Kristine was married to the love of her life Dennis since Oct. 13, 1973. She was a stay- at-home mom to their children Jason and Jeff and then began her career working at the Mid-Continent Public Library in Kearney before she retired. Kris loved watching her granddaughters MaKaely and Cheyenne play fast pitch softball, if she was unable to attend the game, she watched from an app on her phone. Kris also cherished the time that she got to spend and care for her grandson Wyatt, while his mom worked.