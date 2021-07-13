Cancel
Effingham, IL

Pickleball players raise funds for court improvements

By Andrew Adams Daily News
Posted by 
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpXiF_0aw1PwQw00

EFFINGHAM — It’s like tennis, but on a smaller court and with hard paddles and a hard plastic ball. It’s pickleball.

In Effingham, pickleball has been growing in popularity in recent years to the point where the Effingham Park District is converting its tennis courts at Hendelmeyer Park into 10 pickleball courts to accommodate the demand.

“We now have eight pickleball courts that they make out of four tennis courts,” said Ardel Huntington, a local pickleball player. “What we have is nets we have to put up when we play.”

These temporary nets will be replaced with permanent nets and a resurfaced court. Though the district is losing four tennis courts, they will have eight remaining, split evenly between Community and Evergreen Parks

“We’re getting ready to order the posts and the nets for the pickleball court,” said Effingham Park District Director Jeff Althoff.

In addition to posts, the courts will need to be resurfaced and repainted. Those upgrades aren’t going to be cheap.

“We’re looking at around $24,000 just to paint it,” Althoff said.

The posts will cost $6,000. The asphalt? Another $20,000.

Althoff said the improvements will allow more people to play and repair some existing damage to the courts. Cracks have formed between some of the tennis courts. Normally not an issue with the current set up, the increased number of courts means the cracks might impact play.

“They’re wide enough, we’ve got to cut them out,” said Althoff.

Effingham Asphalt is in talks with the Park District to handle the renovations, which are on track to be complete sometime this summer or fall.

The Park District board approved spending roughly $50,000 in May, with the understanding that pickleball players would raise funds and reimburse the district to offset the costs.

“Currently, the only thing we’re doing is we’ve met with a lot of the pickleball players,” said Jim Hecht, a player and one of the leaders of the informal group raising funds for the courts.

The group has also set up a fund with the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. Donations can be made through the nonprofit group. This allows donations to be tax deductible.

Hecht and others have also started to think of ways to partner with businesses for sponsorship and advertising.

“With the courts, we thought it could use 20 park benches,” Hecht said. “We thought it’d be an advertising idea for businesses.”

Hecht, a businessman himself, said he has already connected with several businesses that expressed interest in the idea.

Hecht also said he hopes to bring tournaments to the area, which he hopes will raise awareness and funds for the sport in Effingham.

“We plan on getting a tournament here in the fall,” said Hecht. “We’ve already heard several people say they’ll help out with tournaments.”

For Huntington and Hecht, the goal of this is not only to improve the courts, but to grow the community of players in Effingham.

“Hopefully, people will want to get involved and learn the sport,” said Hecht.

“The goal is not only to have open play for people in the city, but people generally as well,” said Huntington.

Currently, Hecht knows of one women’s league that meets on Monday nights and a group that meets for open play on Wednesday nights. Huntington said that the group does have equipment available to borrow for new players to the game.

Effingham Daily News

Effingham Daily News

Effingham, IL
