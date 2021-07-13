Cancel
Cave Creek, AZ

Be on Alert for Flash Flooding During Thunderstorms

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlash Flood Watch: Please be on special alert regarding the chance of flash floods. As rainwater moves across dry solid ground it can collect soil, sediment, and debris and grow into a stream of floodwaters. This can cause more significant damage; please be on guard for flooding in all areas downstream and along our desert washes (especially those areas affected by the Ocotillo and East Desert Fires which occurred last summer).

