Be on Alert for Flash Flooding During Thunderstorms
Flash Flood Watch: Please be on special alert regarding the chance of flash floods. As rainwater moves across dry solid ground it can collect soil, sediment, and debris and grow into a stream of floodwaters. This can cause more significant damage; please be on guard for flooding in all areas downstream and along our desert washes (especially those areas affected by the Ocotillo and East Desert Fires which occurred last summer).www.cavecreek.org
