Mowing the grass is a chore just about every East Texan must undertake. Mow the grass, if you're lucky enough, you have a bag to catch all the clippings or you have to rake them up, weed eat the edges, it's a lot of work. However, on the many county roads of East Texas, mowing the yard is a little less detailed. But keeping those clippings picked up is a must or it could cause a serious accident for our two wheeled drivers.