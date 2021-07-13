Cancel
Maysville, KY

MCTC Hosts 30th Annual Scholarship Scramble

John Jackson, Joe Bigelow, Phillip Grayson, Bill Grizzel, John Caudill and Gayle Watson won the MCTC golf scramble at Laurel Oaks on Friday. (Submitted)

Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC) held the 30th Annual Scholarship Golf Scramble on Friday, July 9, 2021. The event teed off at 1 p.m. at the Laurel Oaks Golf Course. Proceeds from the round support the MCTC Foundation which provides scholarships to help students achieve their academic and career goals.

“We are celebrating three decades of community support at this year’s Scholarship Scramble,” says Cara Clarke, MCTC Foundation Executive Director. “We couldn’t continue this year after year without our sponsors,” she adds. “Their contributions create a better life for our students and for that, we are grateful.”

Cash and prizes were awarded to the first three teams.

In first place, winning, per team member, a $100 cash prize, a $25 deSha’s restaurant gift card and championship hats, was Team Jackson 6 - John Jackson, Joe Bigelow, Phillip Grayson, Bill Grizzel, John Caudill and Gayle Watson.

In second place, winning, per team member, a $75 cash prize and a box of golf balls, was Team Trace Creek - Jim Lykins, Joe Hampton, Bret Ruckel, Jay Fite, Bob Fannin, and Chuck Swearingen.

In third place, winning, per team member, a $50 cash prize and $10 Laurel Oaks Gift Certificate, was Team Laurel Oaks - Robert Walton, Pete Wright, Kevin Clark, Mason Butler, Rick Pumpelly, and Dickie Butler.

In a fourth place drawing with the winner receiving a $25 cash prize per team member, was Team Butler - Jason Butler, Jon Blackstock, Brad Litzinger, Logan Shepard, Daulton Schlach and Greg Harmon.

Prizes were also given out for accomplishments on individual holes. Bradley Litzinger won the longest drive contest for males on Hole 1. Kay Middleton won the longest drive for females on Hole 2. Hole 4 closest to the pin winners were Jamie Brown for male and Teresa George for female. Bradley Litzinger landed closest to the pin on Hole 8. The longest putt on Hole 9 was by Doug Fancher. Hole 12 longest putt winners were Kay Middleton for female and Rick Pumpelly for male. Kay Middleton won most accurate on Hole 14. Russ Curtis landed closest to the pin on Hole 16. Wayne Burns won shortest putt by team on Hole 18.

Marcus Taulbee was the lucky winner of the Split the Pot prize.

The afternoon also included a raffle as well as a live auction for items donated by area businesses and individuals.

Also recognized at the event was local golfer and longtime college supporter, Arnie McFarland. McFarland has participated in all thirty Scholarship Scramble tournaments. His accomplishment was celebrated with recognition from the college and a cake for everyone to enjoy.

To learn more about how you can help fund scholarships at MCTC visit mctcfoundation.org.

