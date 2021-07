WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Police in Walnut Creek on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man and wounded three others last weekend. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jose Casillas-Flores of Brentwood, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, police said. A search of his home yielded a handgun and ammunition. According to officers, Casillas-Flores is suspected of opening fire on four people near the intersection of SOS Drive and Main Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Lutfi Abbushi, a 25-year-old from San Pablo, was pronounced dead at the scene. Walnut Creek shooting...