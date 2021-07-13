The Blunder of Love and Bless You! win the 2021 Doc Alliance Awards
This afternoon, the network of seven of the most influential European documentary festivals, Doc Alliance, announced the winners of the 14th edition of the Doc Alliance Awards during the Doc Day Lunch at the Cannes Marché du Film (6-15 July). The winners receive a total of €8,000, intended for the directors to spend on their next projects (€5,000 for the Best Feature Film and €3,000 for the Best Short Film). The winning titles will be available on Doc Alliance’s platform, DAFilms.com, until 18 July.cineuropa.org
