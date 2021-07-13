"Do not miss this chance: he was born to sing. It could help him see everything differently, bring him joy, give him strength." In the poorer neighbourhoods, people have other things to worry about besides culture: they have bills to pay, and they try their best to make ends meet. So if you try and tell them about opera, which is perceived as the most elitist of all arts, you’ll be looked at like you’re crazy, living in dreamland and completely mad, before reminding you of the tough realities of your existence: you’re not part of the elite, but among the lowest of the low, and you must slave away to survive. However, art is also a gift that can blow up barriers, a door that sometimes only needs to be pushed if someone invites you in… It is through an extravagant approach, very charming and lively but not without truth, that French filmmaker Yohan Manca softly tackled this subject in his feature debut, La Traviata, My Brothers and I.