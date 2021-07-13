Cancel
Butts County, GA

Wolf Pack are the 2021 Spring Adult Soccer League champions

By From Staff Reports
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wolf Pack are the Butts County Department of Leisure Services Adult Soccer Champions for the 2021 Spring Adult Soccer League. Manager is Mark McLeod, and Co-Captains are Ryan McLendon and Reginald St. Julien. McLendon is also one of the coaches for the BCDLS Jackson Elite FC soccer team, the Youth Championship winning team. Team members are Mark McLeod, Tommy Cooper, Herston Hall, Dustin Powell, Reginald St. Julien, Ryan McLendon, Christopher Eidson, Brandon Cook, Joaquin Orozco, Riley Alewine, Yury Valasiuk, Joe Guth, and Rodney Mason. Congratulations Wolf Pack!

