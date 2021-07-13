Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis • Directors of The Tale of King Crab

Almodóvar is back again! An early teaser trailer has debuted for the latest Pedro Almodóvar film, this one titled Parallel Mothers, originally known as Madres Paralelas. It was just announced as a Venice Film Festival premiering in a few months, and will open in the US later this year from Sony Pictures Classics. The film is another drama that centers on two mothers, portrayed by Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, who both give birth on the same day. "With Madres Paralelas I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family," Almodóvar said earlier this year. "I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different." The film's cast also includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, and Rossy de Palma. This teaser is dialogue free so everyone can enjoy it without any subtitles, to get a first look at what this film looks and feels like. And it seems as beautiful as always from Almodóvar.