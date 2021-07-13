Cancel
Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis • Directors of The Tale of King Crab

By Teresa Vena
cineuropa.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ + ] by Italian directors Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis has been presented in this year's Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival. The film brings to mind classical western stories, and introduces a singular and somehow enigmatic protagonist. We talked to the directors about their inspiration for the story and their fascination with traditions.

cineuropa.org

Comments / 0

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies cineuropa.org

Mia Hansen-Løve • Director of Bergman Island

After years of preparation, Mia Hansen-Løve now premieres Bergman Island [ + ] in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Not just a homage to the mega-auteur of Swedish (and world) cinema and his mythical home on Fårö island, it is also a homecoming of sorts for the film’s French director, back to her own Nordic roots.
Movies cineuropa.org

Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber • Director and writer of Evolution

Part of the Official Selection on the Croisette for the 6th time, Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, together with his screenwriter Kata Wéber (the duo just met with international success for their film Pieces of a Woman. [. +. ]. ), discuss their striking new film Evolution. [. +. ]. ,...
Movies cineuropa.org

Eskil Vogt • Director of The Innocents

Of the Norwegians present at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Eskil Vogt may be one of the busiest and most highly esteemed. Apart from his screenwriting credit on Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. [. +. ]. in the competition, he also shows up with...
Movies cineuropa.org

The Blunder of Love and Bless You! win the 2021 Doc Alliance Awards

This afternoon, the network of seven of the most influential European documentary festivals, Doc Alliance, announced the winners of the 14th edition of the Doc Alliance Awards during the Doc Day Lunch at the Cannes Marché du Film (6-15 July). The winners receive a total of €8,000, intended for the directors to spend on their next projects (€5,000 for the Best Feature Film and €3,000 for the Best Short Film). The winning titles will be available on Doc Alliance’s platform, DAFilms.com, until 18 July.
Movies First Showing

First Look Teaser for Almodóvar's 'Parallel Mothers' Playing in Venice

Almodóvar is back again! An early teaser trailer has debuted for the latest Pedro Almodóvar film, this one titled Parallel Mothers, originally known as Madres Paralelas. It was just announced as a Venice Film Festival premiering in a few months, and will open in the US later this year from Sony Pictures Classics. The film is another drama that centers on two mothers, portrayed by Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, who both give birth on the same day. "With Madres Paralelas I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family," Almodóvar said earlier this year. "I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different." The film's cast also includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, and Rossy de Palma. This teaser is dialogue free so everyone can enjoy it without any subtitles, to get a first look at what this film looks and feels like. And it seems as beautiful as always from Almodóvar.
Movies Posted by
Deadline

Josh Close Joins Cast Of Andrea Pallaoro Film ‘Monica’

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Close (Fargo, Solace) has joined the cast of Andrea Pallaoro’s Monica. He’ll appear in the dramatic feature alongside previously announced cast members Trace Lysette (Hustlers), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Emily Browning (American Gods) and Adriana Barraza (Babel). Monica follows a woman of the same name (Lysette) who returns...
Pets thefilmstage.com

Andrea Arnold on Capturing Cow, Bovine Beauty, and the Brutality of Nature

After a grueling experience with HBO’s Big Little Lies, Andrea Arnold returns with her first film in five years. Positioned somewhere in the world of documentary, Cow follows the life, death, and daily grind of a pleasant heifer named Luna. The film premiered at Cannes, where Arnold took a moment...
Movies imdb.com

Venice 2021 Lineup: ‘Last Duel,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Spencer,’ ‘Power of the Dog,’ and More

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival brought the international film circuit back to life in roaring fashion earlier this month (French filmmaker Julia Ducournau became the second woman director to win the Palme d’Or thanks to Neon release “Titane”), and next up are the trio of major fall film festivals in September: the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, and Toronto International Film Festival. Venice is first out of the gate by launching its 78th edition Wednesday, September 1. The lineup for Venice 2021 has now been revealed.
Movies milfordmirror.com

'Lamb' Review: Noomi Rapace Adopts a Uniquely Strange Baby in Striking Motherhood Horror

Splicing the dark heart of a folk-horror movie into the fluffy body of a rural Icelandic relationship drama yields unexpectedly fertile and darkly comic effects in Valdimir Jóhannsson’s creepy-funny-weird-sad “Lamb,” a film that proves just how far disbelief can be suspended if you’re in the hands of a director — and a cast, and an SFX/puppetry department — who really commit to the bit. Abetted by a performance of unwaveringly invested, freckled seriousness from Noomi Rapace (whose Icelandic certainly sounds convincing to a non-Nordic ear), .
TV & Videos celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
TV Series celebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s Wedding Confession, Paris Betrayal Hinted By Delon de Metz

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) is concerned about all the affairs happening at work. He tells Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that they need to keep personal and business separate. Could this be a hint that Paris and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) end up in bed together right before the “SINN” wedding?
Celebrities Posted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
Internet manofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

