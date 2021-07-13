Cancel
Books & Literature

Petrov’s Flu

By Jan Lumholdt
cineuropa.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Your poem is too long – in the 1970s, they prided themselves on doing short ones!” Words to this effect are exclaimed by a fatigued member of a Russian poetry club as she interrupts a particularly meandering reading. The ensuing ruckus, involving a prim librarian dishing out some mean, gravity-defying, almost Asian-choreographed action kicks, is quite a sight, and a bloody one at that. It’s surreal moments like these that perk up the Cannes competition entry Petrov’s Flu.

Kirill Serebrennikov
#Cannes#Toys#Embezzlement#Russian#Asian#Lgbt#French German#Bord Cadre Films#Arte France Cin Ma#Logical Pictures
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Petrov’s Flu’ Review: Kirill Serebrennikov Returns to Form With a Delirious Post-Soviet Pandemic Vision

It’s been two years since iconoclastic Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov was released from a 20-month period of house arrest on embezzlement charges widely considered to have been trumped up by the government. If things haven’t been plain sailing since then — the revived case ended in a suspended sentence last year, confining the director to his home country — he has at least been free to roam, work and film in Russia. Cue “Petrov’s Flu,” Serebrennikov’s first feature since his release, and a consummate answer to the admittedly niche question of just what kind of film one makes after such a period of confinement: one that moves as freely and recklessly as possible, untethered by short-leash rules of time, space or storytelling.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Petrov’s Flu Delivers a Bewildering Fever Dream

Petrov’s Flu opens on a stuffy commute—a Moscow bus in the early years of post-Soviet Russia. The eponymous protagonist is already bent over a handrail, stricken with his affliction. The mood is fevered, almost circus-like, the lighting like pea soup. In a moment of madness, Petrov (played by Semyon Serzin) is dragged from the bus by militiamen in Mexican wrestling masks. Hard rock plays. He takes a gun and joins their firing squad, mowing down some nameless humans. The mind briefly wanders to Brazil, and somehow Songs from the Second Floor.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #6: Benedetta, JFK Revisited, Three Floors, Drive My Car, Titane, A Hero, Petrov's Flu

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's sixth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features a chat with Lisa Nesselson about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Oliver Stone's "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass," Nanni Moretti's "Three Floors," Ryusuke Hamguchi's "Drive My Car," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero," and Kirill Serebrennikov's "Petrov's Flu." Also contained in the footage embedded below is Lisa's interaction with Stone at his press conference, and Chaz's interaction with Ducournau at her press conference ...
Moviescineuropa.org

Eskil Vogt • Director of The Innocents

Of the Norwegians present at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Eskil Vogt may be one of the busiest and most highly esteemed. Apart from his screenwriting credit on Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. [. +. ]. in the competition, he also shows up with...
