Petrov’s Flu
"Your poem is too long – in the 1970s, they prided themselves on doing short ones!" Words to this effect are exclaimed by a fatigued member of a Russian poetry club as she interrupts a particularly meandering reading. The ensuing ruckus, involving a prim librarian dishing out some mean, gravity-defying, almost Asian-choreographed action kicks, is quite a sight, and a bloody one at that. It's surreal moments like these that perk up the Cannes competition entry Petrov's Flu.
