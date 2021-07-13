Cancel
Movies

Love Songs for Tough Guys

By Davide Abbatescianni
cineuropa.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ + ] in 2015, Samuel Benchetrit returns to the Croisette with Love Songs for Tough Guys. , taking part in the brand-new Cannes Premiere strand. The story, penned by the director himself with Gábor Rassov, follows a group of men living in a port city in Northern France. Even though in the first scene we see them attending a kind of poetry club, they all, to some extent, have problems with anger management, and have no hesitation in using mild or brutal violence to overcome their everyday problems or get rid of anyone provoking them.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sartre
Person
Jesus
Person
Ramzy Bedia
Person
Bouli Lanners
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Person
Samuel Benchetrit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Songs#France#Cannes#French#Single Man Productions#Jm Films#Ugc Distribution#Orange Studio
