"To have no regrets and forget about the past? Sure, but I’ve done some pretty bad things." Now 53 years old and weighing 50 kilos, Michel checks in with his addiction support group: he is coming out of 22 years of methadone dependence and has been clean for four months, but his wife just left him and they have a ten-month old baby he loves together. This very colourful character (spectacularly played by François Créton), who was high for 40 years and is also the father of a teenager, is the extremely endearing anti-hero of Maxime Roy’s striking feature debut, The Heroics, shown in a Special Screening of the Official Selection at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.