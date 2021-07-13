Cancel
New York City, NY

DMV warns motorists of rise in auto thefts

 11 days ago

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) twarned motor vehicle owners of a rise in vehicle thefts across the state, and reminded them of ways to prevent their vehicles from being stolen. From January through June 2021, motorcycle thefts rose 63 percent in New York City when compared to the same time a year ago, and criminal complaints for grand larceny auto rose 25 percent. Statewide, vehicle thefts rose 54 percent from 2019 to 2020.

