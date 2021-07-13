Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, NY

Office of the Aging adds spark along with Nelson’s Florist, elementary students

mymalonetelegram.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many, the 4th of July represents freedom, bravery, patriotism, fireworks, and of course summer celebrations with family and friends. This 4th of July, the Franklin County Office for the Aging wanted to make sure those older adults that are homebound and/or are feeling isolated, had some patriotic cheer. The Franklin County Office for the Aging proudly partnered with Nelson’s Florist, Flander’s Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Elementary School, Chateaugay Central Student Council, the Brushton Moira American Legion, and number of community members to provide residents at the Farrar Home, the Alice Center and Assisted Living Center, Mercy Living Center Nursing Home in Tupper Lake, as well as to all older adults who receive home delivered meals, with a patriotic floral arrangement and homemade card. Approximately 600 floral arrangements and cards where distribute throughout Franklin County. This was a beautiful community effort to brighten 4th of July holiday for so many older adults. Franklin County Office for the Aging Director Michelle Breen appreciates those who helped make this possible, especially to the staff at the Office for the Aging for assembling 600 floral arrangements.

www.mymalonetelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, NY
Government
City
Tupper Lake, NY
County
Franklin County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florist#Office Of The Aging#Flander#Elementary School#Assisted Living Center#The Office For The Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy