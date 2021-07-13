Office of the Aging adds spark along with Nelson’s Florist, elementary students

For many, the 4th of July represents freedom, bravery, patriotism, fireworks, and of course summer celebrations with family and friends. This 4th of July, the Franklin County Office for the Aging wanted to make sure those older adults that are homebound and/or are feeling isolated, had some patriotic cheer. The Franklin County Office for the Aging proudly partnered with Nelson’s Florist, Flander’s Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Elementary School, Chateaugay Central Student Council, the Brushton Moira American Legion, and number of community members to provide residents at the Farrar Home, the Alice Center and Assisted Living Center, Mercy Living Center Nursing Home in Tupper Lake, as well as to all older adults who receive home delivered meals, with a patriotic floral arrangement and homemade card. Approximately 600 floral arrangements and cards where distribute throughout Franklin County. This was a beautiful community effort to brighten 4th of July holiday for so many older adults. Franklin County Office for the Aging Director Michelle Breen appreciates those who helped make this possible, especially to the staff at the Office for the Aging for assembling 600 floral arrangements.