Former Argyle state champion Brenden Dixon drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates

Argyle shortstop Brenden Dixon (5) celebrates during the 2018 Class 4A state championship game against Sweeny at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. DRC file photo

Brenden Dixon, one of the key cogs behind Argyle’s back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019, has a chance to play in the major leagues.

Dixon was drafted 583rd overall in the 20th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

As a senior with Argyle in 2019, Dixon led an extremely talented Eagles lineup in RBIs (48). He hit .353 and was a second-team all-state selection.

Following his career at Argyle, Dixon went on to briefly play at Texas in 2020. He appeared in 14 games with the Longhorns, starting nine at second base.

Dixon then transferred to Weatherford Junior College, where he batted .335 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs this past spring.

Dixon is currently committed to Arkansas. He now has the option to sign with the Pirates’ organization or return to the college level and head to Arkansas.