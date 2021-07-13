Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Argyle, TX

Former Argyle state champion Brenden Dixon drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates

By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCxye_0aw1IysV00
Buy Now Argyle shortstop Brenden Dixon (5) celebrates during the 2018 Class 4A state championship game against Sweeny at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. DRC file photo

Brenden Dixon, one of the key cogs behind Argyle’s back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019, has a chance to play in the major leagues.

Dixon was drafted 583rd overall in the 20th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

As a senior with Argyle in 2019, Dixon led an extremely talented Eagles lineup in RBIs (48). He hit .353 and was a second-team all-state selection.

Following his career at Argyle, Dixon went on to briefly play at Texas in 2020. He appeared in 14 games with the Longhorns, starting nine at second base.

Dixon then transferred to Weatherford Junior College, where he batted .335 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs this past spring.

Dixon is currently committed to Arkansas. He now has the option to sign with the Pirates’ organization or return to the college level and head to Arkansas.

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Spring, TX
City
Spring Township, PA
State
Texas State
Argyle, TX
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Argyle, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Eagles#Argyle Dixon#Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
Related
Pilot Point, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

After consecutive trips to the region final, Pilot Point will have high hopes again in 2021

Over the last two years, Pilot Point has been one of the most consistent teams in the Denton area. The Bearcats have made back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A Division I Region I final, going a combined 22-6 in that span. Pilot Point fell to eventual state champion Tuscola Jim Ned in the fourth round of playoffs last year, and the Bearcats are poised to make yet another run in 2021.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Braswell's Sterling Bigley commits to Texas Tech

Sterling Bigley wasted little time deciding where he would play baseball once his career at Braswell comes to an end. The soon-to-be junior visited Lubbock several years ago and immediately fell in love with Texas Tech’s campus. And it was that, combined with Texas Tech’s storied baseball program, that led...
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Guyer standout Kyndal Stowers commits to Baylor

Two years ago, Kyndal Stowers burst onto the scene as a freshman on a Guyer team that reached the region final for the first time in school history. During that playoff run, Stowers repeatedly left her mark on matches, and by the end of the season, was named the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2019 All-Area Newcomer of the Year.
College SportsPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Annual magazine projections don't paint promising picture for UNT entering football season

Conference USA media days will take place next week, when the league will go through the standard drill of releasing its preseason all-league team and media poll. Polls are strictly a guessing game. Voters take a look at the way last season played out, the number of top players returning for each team and take an educated guess as to how the race will unfold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy