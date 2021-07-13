Cancel
NM United edges Charleston Battery 2-1 in teams’ first matchup

Daily Lobo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico United defeated Charleston Battery with a score of 2-1 Monday night at Isotopes Stadium. This was the first time that United has faced Charleston and only the second match that they have ever played against an Eastern Conference team. This edition of “Monday Night Fútbol” at Isotopes park...

www.dailylobo.com

