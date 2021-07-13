NM United edges Charleston Battery 2-1 in teams’ first matchup

The home team controlled play and then scored two goals late in the match to beat Portland.The Portland Timbers let a lead slip away on the road Saturday as Minnesota United scored twice in the second half to beat them 2-1 in MLS play. Felipe Mora scored on a header in the 10th minute for the Timbers, on a cross from Dairon Asprilla, but the Loons outplayed Portland for much of the game and finally notched goals later in the second half. The equalizer came in the 74th minute when Hassani Dotson sent a volley into the box, where Chase Gasper banged the ball in with a header past goalie Aljaz Ivacic. Then, 11 minutes later, Robin Lod scored the go-ahead goal. Emanuel Reynoso passed to Lod, who had room against two defenders and booted the ball past Ivacic. Minnesota United moved to 6-5-3 (21 points), and Portland fell to 6-7-1 (19 points). Minnesota United is 6-1-3 in its past 10 games. The Loons outshot the Timbers 28-8 and put six balls on target. Portland next plays at Los Angeles Galaxy, July 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}